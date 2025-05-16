Corrections officers, union members speak on state’s decision to close Stillwater prison

State correctional officers and unions spoke at the Minnesota Capitol on Friday to protest the closing of the Stillwater prison.

The closing was announced Thursday as Gov. Tim Walz and other legislative leaders spoke on their budget agreement.

RELATED: DOC: Stillwater prison to fully close by 2029

While it’s no secret the Stillwater prison has had its fair share of problems, Friday’s event is to demand state lawmakers stop its closure.

Lawmakers, on the other hand, are all but saying it’s about time the doors at the facility close, since it is more than 100 years old and point to “crumbling infrastructure.” The closure will not only minimize ongoing health and safety concerns for everyone inside but will also save the state $40 million each year just in maintenance costs.

Prisoners will start being moved out as early as the next few weeks to other men’s prisons across Minnesota.

Those who are incarcerated in Stillwater won’t have their sentences impacted and won’t be released early.