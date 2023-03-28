Correction: Xcel Energy-Nuclear Leak story

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) — In a story published March 28, 2023, about a leak of water containing radioactive material at the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the water leaked into the river. Officials with Xcel Energy and the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency have said the water containing tritium has remained on the plant’s site and has not reached the Mississippi River.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.