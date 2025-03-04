Corporate childcare offering solution for working parents across Minnesota

As companies across the U.S. bring employees back into the office, child care is a big concern for some families.

Now, some major corporations are offering a solution.

Katherine Cartagena is a big fan of corporate childcare.

“You get really nervous going back to work. I know I was,” said Cartagena.

For seven months, she enrolled her one-year-old son Benny at New Horizon Academy at Land O’ Lakes corporate headquarters in Arden Hills.

“Just learning how to sit up and crawl, so there is a bunch of toys, sensory toys as well,” said Cartagena.

An experience, she says, that highlighted the benefits of child care where you work.

“So just knowing that someone that your right there in the same building and you can check on your son to see that everything’s okay, it’s a really good benefit,” Cartagena added.

This week, New Horizon opened its 105th school in Rosemount.

CEO Chad Dunkley says even in the last few months, he’s seen big changes in the workplace and childcare mix.

“We’re noticing that more and more employees are back in the offices,” Dunkley said.

New Horizon partners with other big Minnesota companies, including Target and Best Buy.

Dunkley says enrollment at the academy’s Land O’ Lakes location has risen from eighty children in December to 105 this month.

The Best Buy location in Richfield had 120 children enrolled in December, which is now up to 150.

“We’ve seen the largest increase really across all of our schools in the last few months than we’ve seen probably in ten years,” Dunkley said.

Companies like Target are offering incentives.

The retail giant offers free backup care at New Horizon when the regular childcare provider is not available.

A study by Childcare Aware — a non-profit that monitors the industry — found that across the nation, parents miss about eight days of work a year because their kids are sick or have other issues.

“Childcare — it’s another one of those pieces of an important infrastructure support,” said Ann McCully, Executive Director with Childcare Aware Minnesota.

“If their employers are willing to invest in supporting those programs, keep their doors open and serve children, that’s actually a wonderful combination,” McCully added.