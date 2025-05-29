Copper wire theft, repairs to be discussed by Minneapolis city leaders on Thursday

Minneapolis city leaders will be shedding light on their plans to repair streetlamps on Thursday.

Mayor Jacob Frey, as well as city councilor Andrea Jenkins and others will be discussing the city’s efforts to fight wire theft and improve repair timelines.

In addition, city leaders will also talk about additional funds to help with their efforts to repair the miles of wire damaged this year.

So far, the city says about 4.5 miles of repair work is done, but another 17 miles still needs to be completed. An estimate shows about $40,000 is needed to repair and replace one mile of stolen wire.

A news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to discuss their efforts and to also show damage to streetlights. Check back for updates.