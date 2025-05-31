Coon Rapids hold 4th annual bike rodeo encouraging safe riding for young cyclists

At Lions Coon Creek Park in Coon Rapids, visitors were greeted with a number of little bicyclists alongside the Coon Rapids Police and Fire Departments.

The gathering was a part of the 4th annual bike rodeo, an event put on by the police and fire departments to teach young children proper bike safety.

“We try to teach people of all ages some basic bike safety, so how to operate your bike, how to maintain your bike, and then how to be in traffic safely,” Detective Danielle Forsman said.

The little riders were able to put those lessons to the test right away, weaving through obstacles to improve balance, making quick turns, proper braking and using hand signals.

Forsman says fostering safety at a young age is incredibly important for young riders. According to her, one of the worst calls she had to respond to is when a car crashes into the rider; she says most of the time it’s kids on their bikes.

“So we want people to be biking, but we want people to be safe,” Forsman said. “So the skills that we want is that people know what is expected of them when they’re on a bike to avoid those collisions, like stopping at a red light, you stop at a light like a motor vehicle.”

The police department says it’s received a grant from the Minnesota Department of Safety to prioritize road safety for cycling hot spots.