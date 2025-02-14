Cookie Cart provides an alternate way to treat yourself, loved ones on Valentine’s Day

Treating your loved ones to traditional Valentine’s Day gifts is going to cost you more this year, but Cookie Cart, an area nonprofit, has a different – and cheaper – way for you to celebrate the holiday.

This year, the average price for a dozen red roses is now over $90 – that’s a 2% increase from 2024. In addition, cocoa bean prices have surged by 70% over the last year. Despite the price hikes, the National Retail Federation says consumers are expected to spend a record $27.5 billion for Valentine’s Day.

However, Cookie Cart has a different way to spoil friends and family, while also supporting a cause. The organization provides a first job experience and leadership training to teens in the Twin Cities. You can learn more by CLICKING HERE.

Valentine’s Day cookies at Cookie Cart in Minneapolis. Credit: KSTP-TV

In addition to hand-decorated Valentine’s Day cookies for sale, there are also cookies for Black History Month and cookie decorating kits, which are available for purchase at its locations in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Locations are open until 12 p.m. Friday.

About a dozen cookies are available for $20-$30. They are also available individually or in a six-pack.

A discount code of “KSTP” for customers is also available for Cookie Cart customers this Valentine’s Day.

Watch the video above to learn about the experience from executive director Jacquelyn Carpenter.

