Construction underway on biggest redevelopment project ever for Three Rivers Park District

Construction has started on the biggest redevelopment project in the history of the Three Rivers Park District.

It’s happening at the Mississippi Gateway Regional Park in Brooklyn Park.

Part of it includes a brand new visitor center. This is a project where officials decided to rebuild from scratch, and the location is key.

“We are starting from scratch at this park, we are redeveloping it from the ground up, and it’s a $33 million project,” said Luke Skinner, Three Rivers Park District Associate Superintendent.

Skinner told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS one of the highlights includes an elevated treetop trail walkway where you can explore views from above.

“It’s going to have a birds nest where you can sit out and see, and it’s going to have a play feature with slides off it where you can down and play underneath it as well,” Skinner said in an interview.

There will also be an expanded off-leash dog play area, a new visitor center with classrooms and rental equipment and a “Mini Mississippi” water feature flowing from the visitor’s center.

Construction should wrap up in 2025.