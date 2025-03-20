Constituents react to Justin Eichorn’s charge of soliciting minor, resignation from Senate

Sen. Justin Eichorn resigns, is ordered to remain in custody at federal court appearance

People who live on Minnesota’s Iron Range are reacting to the resignation of their state senator who is accused of soliciting a minor for sex.

Justin Eichorn faced a federal judge Thursday on charges of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.

The 40-year-old was arrested in an undercover prostitution sting in Bloomington on Monday.

Investigators allege he saw an online ad they had placed, saying, “What’s a guy gotta do to get with the hottest girl online tonight?”

An undercover detective posing as a 17-year-old girl went back and forth with Eichorn about age, sex acts and price.

According to the criminal complaint, Eichorn also asked for “naughty” photos before the planned meetup near the 8300 block of Normandale Boulevard, where he was arrested.

Eichorn, a Republican, represented District Six in the state Senate, which spans from Brainerd to Grand Rapids and includes Minnesota’s Iron Range.

“It’s very disturbing,” said James Lang in Crosby. “Why would you be in a position like that and do something like that?”

Sharon Liberatore, who also lives in District Six, added, “His circumstances were just beyond reproach. Sadly, we elect people and hope they will be there to serve the people, but a lot of them are very sadly self-serving.”

Eichorn’s charges stand in stark contrast to some of the legislation he sponsored at the State Capitol.

This session, he was the chief author on a bill aimed at “protecting children” by requiring background checks for employees, volunteers and contractors for children’s service providers that receive money from the state’s environment and natural resources trust fund.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS also found Eichorn co-sponsored legislation back in 2021 that would increase criminal penalties for creating, distributing and possessing sexually explicit materials involving children.

“Our elected officials need to be held to a higher standard,” said Gail Jorgensen, a voter in District Six. “Truly, politics are scary right now.”

Eichorn also held several high-up positions at the State Capitol, including briefly serving as co-chair for the Senate’s environment, climate and legacy committee this session.

Just a few weeks ago, he was also elected chair of the state’s Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board, which pushes for investment in small communities across northeastern Minnesota known for their natural resources.

The board released the following statement Thursday:

“As a result of today’s resignation by former Sen. Justin Eichorn from the Minnesota State Senate, he is no longer a state senator and therefore no longer the chair of the Iron Range Resources & Rehabilitation (IRRR) Board. Rep. Roger Skraba, the vice chair of the IRRR Board, has initiated the call for a special meeting to reorganize the board and select a new chair. Additional information about this meeting will be provided at a later time.”

Eichorn’s resignation also leaves the DFL with a two-seat majority in the state Senate.

Gov. Tim Walz has five days to call a special election to fill Eichorn’s seat, which would then happen within 30 days.