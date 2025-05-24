Congressional push to end federal funding for Minnesota transportation projects

Three major rail projects in Minnesota could soon find themselves off the tracks as there’s a push underway in Congress to halt federal funding.

The Minnesota Republican Congressional Delegation is behind the effort, sending a joint letter urging Congress to rethink how it funds a few projects:

Northstar Commuter Rail Connecting Minneapolis and Big Lake Currently transitioning to a bus line to save money

Blue Line Light Rail Extension A planned link between downtown Minneapolis and Brooklyn Park Budget projection: $3 billion

Northern Lights Express Would connect the Twin Cities and Duluth Budget project: $600 million



The representatives wrote in part, “… any future federal investment should be closely scrutinized and all short-term funding for these specific projects should be eliminated.”

Their concerns range from a drop in ridership, ballooning budgets and possible mismanagement, to overpriced projects and the burden it puts on taxpayers and the state, which is projected to have an around $6 billion budget deficit in the coming years.

The letter also states, “We have long believed that targeted funding for critical repairs and improvements should be prioritized by Congress with strong community backing, rigorous oversight, and long-term value in mind. Unfortunately, these three projects have raised serious financial and community-centered concerns.”

The proposed cuts are already receiving pushback.

“We need federal partners to make these happen. If they follow through with that, very difficult for us to follow through,” Gov. Tim Walz told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS shortly after the letter was made public.

Minneapolis city leadership is also expressing concerns.

“It’s time to prime the pump, not cut off the electricity,” Michael Rainville, Minneapolis City Council member, said. “I’m very disappointed.”

Rainville represents Ward 3, which he says all three projects touch.

“I would just hope that cooler heads prevail and see the opportunity to create jobs, good-paying union jobs, and create an economic benefit to not just the North Loop of Minneapolis, but the whole city and the economic engine of Minnesota,” Rainville said.