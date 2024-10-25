Cone Zone: Weekend closures affecting Highway 169, both directions of I-494

Drivers in the southern and western parts of the Twin Cities metro will need to navigate some major road closures this weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says it will be closing a stretch of I-494 in both directions starting late Friday night.

According to the agency, westbound lanes between Highway 77 and I-35W, as well as the eastbound lanes between Highway 100 and Highway 77, will close starting at 10 p.m. In addition, all ramps between those two sections will close starting at 8 p.m.

Both the ramp and road closures will be in effect until 5 a.m. Monday.

A detour using Highways 100, 62 and 77 will be in effect. Maps showing the closures and alternate routes are below.

In addition to that closure, Highway 169 will be closed in both directions during the daytime hours (6 a.m. – 6 p.m.) for a painting project on the 36th Avenue bridge.

That closure will affect lanes between I-394 and I-94. A detour will be in place using parts of I-394, I-494 and I-94. A map showing the closure and route is pictured below.

An interactive traffic map showing current conditions can be found below.