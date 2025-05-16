Cone Zone: Sections of I-494, Highway 100 to close temporarily this weekend

Two big construction projects in the metro area will take place this weekend

Projects taking place on Highway 100 and I-494 will start late Friday night and last until 5 a.m. Monday. Details of each project can be found below, as well as an interactive traffic map showing current conditions.

I-494

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last week, work previously scheduled last weekend for a stretch of I-494 between Blaine Avenue and Babcock Train and all ramps of Highway 52 for I-494 will now take place this weekend. The postponement was made due to some issues causing the crossovers to not be paved in time for the full closure.

The project will involve redecking and repainting the Highway 52 bridges over I-494 so their lifespan is extended.

Crews have closed ramps from westbound I-494 to southbound Highway 52 as well as southbound Highway 52 to eastbound I-494. Those ramps will be closed through 6 p.m. on Monday, July 21, according to MnDOT. The other ramps will reopen at 5 a.m. on May 19.

The agency adds that traffic will be head-to-head on the northbound Highway 52 bridge after May 19 between Upper 55th Street and Mendota Road/Southview Boulevard.

A detour route for traffic traveling in each direction can be found below:

Westbound traffic: Take northbound Highway 52 to Mendota Road and then southbound Highway 52 before heading back to westbound I-494.

Eastbound traffic: Use southbound Highway 52 to eastbound 70th Street to head to northbound Highway 52 and then back to eastbound I-494.

Highway 100

Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, both directions of Highway 100 will close between Excelsior Boulevard and Highway 62. Crews will be removing the Vernon Avenue bridge in Edina.

Drivers will be detoured onto Excelsior Boulevard. Anyone who frequently uses that roadway should expect heavier traffic and plan accordingly.

The closure is part of an ongoing project involving the replacement of the bridges over both Highway 100 and the Canadian Pacific Railroad line. In addition, city officials say the project will improve the intersections at Inerlachen Boulevard, Gus Young Lane, Arcadia Avenue as well as the on- and off-ramps for Highway 100.

CLICK HERE for additional project details.