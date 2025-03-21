Cone Zone: Section of Highway 62 to close this weekend in both directions

Crosstown will close in both directions between I-35W and Cedar Avenue in the Richfield and Bloomington areas near Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The closure is due to bridge maintenance work and will be in place from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday.

An alternate route for drivers can be I-494, Cedar Avenue and I-35W.

You can find an interactive map showing current traffic conditions below.

You can find more traffic news by CLICKING HERE.