Cone Zone: Ramps to close Thursday night ahead of weekend I-494 closure

Ramp closures will begin late Thursday ahead of a weekend project on a stretch of I-494 in Inver Grove Heights.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says ramps from westbound I-494 to southbound Highway 52 – as well as the ramp from southbound Highway 52 to eastbound I-494 – will close at 9 p.m. Thursday. Those ramps will stay closed through Tuesday, July 22.

Then, at 10 p.m. Friday, both east and westbound lanes of I-494 will close between Blaine Avenue and Babcock Trail, as well as all ramps from Highway 52 to I-494.

During the closure, MnDOT says crews will start redecking bridges and paving ramps on Highway 52 over I-494. Crews will also repaint the bridges over I-494. Work is expected to be done in November.

A detour route for traffic traveling in each direction can be found below:

Westbound traffic: Take northbound Highway 52 to Mendota Road and then southbound Highway 52 before heading back to westbound I-494.

Eastbound traffic: Use southbound Highway 52 to eastbound 70th Street to head to northbound Highway 52 and then back to eastbound I-494.

Traffic lanes and ramps – except for the ramps for westbound I-494 to southbound Highway 52 and for southbound 52 to eastbound I-494- will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

In addition, starting Monday, traffic will be head-to-head on the northbound bridge of Highway 52 between Upper 55th Street and Mendota Road/Southview Boulevard.

An interactive traffic map showing current travel conditions can be found below.