Concerns with the future of Minnesota politics, some using tragedy as motivation

There are worries about the future of Minnesota politics — specifically losing quality candidates as people shy away from public service — following the politically motivated shootings of lawmakers, which included the killing of House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman.

Included on the list of potential targets was Minnesota Congresswoman Kelly Morrison (D-3rd District), who spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS in the days that followed the attacks.

“It’s unnerving, of course,” Rep. Morrison said. “We have to decide as a country that this is not how we want to live.”

Morrison — who also served at the Minnesota State Capitol for years — is now concerned about the impact on Minnesota politics.

“I’m worried it’s going to have a chilling effect on who’s going to be willing to run for office, and we want good people of courage and integrity to run for office,” she said.

The safety and security of lawmakers, and at the Capitol, has already been discussed — it’ll likely be a big topic next legislative session too.

Putting a bigger focus on safety and security will be key in keeping people interested in running for public office, according to University of Minnesota political science professor Larry Jacobs.

“There has been real concern that the interest in running for local and state elections has been low and declining,” Jacob said.

He said factors for that include more aggressive rhetoric and the difficulties of campaigning.

“Now, add to that the incredible tragedy of the shootings over the last week, I think we’ve got an enormous problem in attracting high-quality candidates to run for office and serve the public,” Jacobs said.

He added, though, that it could also have the opposite effect.

That includes two prospective politicians still in high school — Esha Bibhakar and Wesley Friberg, who are both part of the YMCA’s Youth in Government — they’re using the tragedy as motivation to propel themselves into public service.

“The events of the week have pushed me even harder towards this path,” Friberg said. “We’re going to be counting on these young leaders as we go into the future.”

“We should take into account what has happened and see everything and understand what she has done for us and then reflect on what we can do and how we can help,” Bibhakar said of Hortman’s impact.