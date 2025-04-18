Concerns over coverage heading into flood season

As severe weather rolls in, insurance experts are urging Minnesotans to be sure they have flooding coverage.

In most cases, if you buy a home in a flood-prone area, that insurance is required.

Flood insurance is a blanket term, but there are different types.

Insurance experts explained there are two policies you want to be aware of: flood insurance and sewer backup insurance.



“The difference between flood insurance and sewer backup coverage is massive,” said Bill Butler with Butler and Associates Insurance Agency.



Butler highly recommends sewer backup coverage. It includes damage resulting from water or sewage backup through sewers, drains or sump pumps.



“You can generally buy $5,000, but we recommend $25,000 and up in that sewer or some septic system or sump pump backup into your basement. You don’t want to be the one cleaning up that damage,” Butler said. “Flood insurance is a special policy for people living in a flood zone.”



Minnesotans can also buy flood insurance separately through the National Flood Insurance Program.

Butler explained flood insurance only covers water damage above the ground from natural resources like rivers, lakes or heavy rainfall.

“I put a claim in and they said our flood insurance wouldn’t kick in until it hit the main level of our floor of our house,” Lonnie Roemhiedt, a Waterville resident, said.

Waterville drained its residents in a 2024 historic flood that swallowed the city, leaving damage and uncertainty behind.

Roeemhiedt did not have the sewer backup insurance to cover his basement.

“After what I went through last June, I would get any kind of insurance to help things out,” he said. “Lots and lots of water and disaster and a lot of work.”



Insurance experts recommend you study what policies you have now, so if something happens, you have peace of mind that you’re covered.