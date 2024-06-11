Community turns out to pay respects at procession for fallen MPD officer

Community gathers to support Jamal Mitchell procession

Community members gathered on bridges and streets across the metro area to pay their respects to fallen Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell.



It was a somber sight for people of all ages as a procession passed through Maple Grove with a final destination at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.



“It’s so sad, it’s so sad,” Rosemary Schaub, Maple Grove resident, said. “They put their life in danger every day and they don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Flashing lights caught the attention of communities across the metro.



People of all ages grabbed their flags to give a final farewell to Officer Mitchell.



“Our first responders, our service members, we owe them all,” attendee said.



Mitchell was killed in the line of duty in what investigators call an ambush attack.



The procession left from Mitchell’s memorial service in Maple Grove and headed south on 494.



The 36-year-old was described as selfless and the best officer a department could ask for.



“Jamal sounded like such a special guy and he definitely was a hero,” Maple Grove attendee said.



Thousands of law enforcement officers from across the state and the country stood with the Minneapolis police department.



For some, it’s hard to find the right words to fill the silence, but they’re finding comfort in community.



“I’m just heartbroken for their family and the community and it’s just wonderful to see everybody out here,” Schaub said.



“It’s a great, proud way to show them ‘We need you, but we want you to go home safe,” attendee said.