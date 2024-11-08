Community speaks up to fight closure of 4 outdoor ice rinks in Minneapolis

Several outdoor ice rinks around the city of Minneapolis might be shutting down.



It’s part of the Minneapolis Park and Rec Board’s latest budget that would get rid of three rinks this season and another one next winter.



“My childhood memories are right here,” said Joe Dziedzic, who grew up around Windom Park and went on to have a successful career in hockey.



Before he became a star hockey player at the University of Minnesota, then to the NHL and now a high school coach in town, Dziedzic learned how to skate at Windom Park in Minneapolis.



“I’ve got a lot of fond memories of being out here and playing hockey,” Dziedzic said.



Now, the rinks at Windom Park, Powderhorn Park and the Webber Natural Swimming Pool might close this season, with the rink at Lyndale Farmstead Park closing next winter.



“We got to try and fight for it and keep it while we can,” Dziedzic said.



The Minneapolis Park and Rec Board says they’re facing a $1.5 million shortfall in their budget but calls the current recommendations “fluid.” Mayor Jacob Frey proposed a smaller budget increase for the Park Board than what was requested.



“I think my community is upset at the lack of data on why we did that,” said Park Board Commissioner Billy Menz.



The Park Board blames the warmer weather as one of the reasons for closing four of its 22 outdoor rinks. This comes after a mild winter last year that only allowed for one week of outdoor ice skating across the city.



“I know there is another ice rink out there that would not have as large of an impact,” Menz said.



Menz hinted at a possible change to the recommendations on Wednesday.



“I’ve talked to the superintendent and I think that there might be a direction forward,” Menz said.



Dziedzic hopes it’s only a matter of time before kids are lacing up their skates on the ice at Windom Park again soon.



“I know it’s expensive to upkeep the park and keep the rink going but I think it’s worth it,” Dziedzic said.

The final budget will be approved on Dec. 10.