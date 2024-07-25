Community members awaiting updates on the future of George Floyd Square

Business owners in George Floyd Square explained they feel stuck in a waiting game as the city releases ideas to redesign the square over four years after he was murdered.

The city debuted ideas for possible visions for the square, ranging from a pedestrian plaza to a transit mall.



“Traffic going back and forth, people walking up and down the street, bus line, bikers and kids,” said Smoke in the Pit owner Dwight Alexander Jr.



That’s the vision that plays on repeat in Alexander’s mind when he looks out the window of his restaurant.



But instead, the reality is empty streets full of painful reminders and dark storefronts.



“That was our biggest income, just the traffic,” he said. “I still wake up and I have bills to pay.”



In an effort to bring back that traffic, the city of Minneapolis is in the process of redesigning George Floyd Square.

Alexander said those are words he’s heard before.



“It’s frustrating, but I have learned over the last year or so just whatever is going to happen will happen. It’s out of my hands,” Alexander said.



The city just debuted several possible street designs for 38th and Chicago created from community engagement.



The first idea is to keep Chicago Avenue open.

The second is to make it a transit mall with limited traffic and the third is to turn the street into a pedestrian plaza with a dead end on Chicago.



There are also plans on the table to revamp the former Speedway gas station at the intersection into a community space with a memorial and healing center.



“I wish we could be moving on this faster, but we’re moving as fast as we can at the speed of trust of community members,” Alexander Kado, City of Minneapolis senior project manager, said.

Kado explained the last few years have been full of crafting design ideas and community engagement sessions.



“The street was essentially closed for a full year after the murder of George Floyd, there was just a lot of trauma, but also access challenges as well. After the street was reopened, we’ve been in this kind of design process,” Kado explained.



Alexander plans to stick around until the area turns around.



“This is my life right here,” he said. “This is my dream. I’m not going to give up.”

Business owners explained construction for this project is also a concern because that can slow down foot traffic even more.

The next public comment workshop is Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. at 3736 Chicago Avenue and a similar engagement event will happen in September.

“It’s really important for the community that really has a strong sense of care for George Floyd to participate in this process to make your voice heard over these next few months and work to finalize a plan in October. So please come out and participate during the process,” Kado said.

The city plans to wrap up this part of the phase in the fall.

