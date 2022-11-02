Community leaders weigh in on new St. Paul police chief nominee

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS first reported Monday night that St. Paul Mayor, Melvin Carter, would nominate St. Paul Police Cmdr., Axel Henry, to become the city’s next chief of police. Tuesday, Mayor Carter publicly announced Henry’s nomination.

Henry has served nearly 25 years at SPPD and started as a street patrol officer working his way up to Commander of the Narcotics, Financial Intelligence and Human Trafficking Division.

Rev. Darryl Spence, founder of the GOD Squad violence interrupter group, told KSTP he has known and worked with Henry on community safety projects for decades and said Henry has the trust of neighborhood leaders and will be great choice to become chief of police.

“Been knowing him a long time and I am just overjoyed that he got the selection and I think the city will be proud of what he brings to the table,” said Spence.

Spence said Henry will work hard toward bridging racial divides within the city and its residents.

St. Paul Police Cmdr. Axel Henry speaks during a press conference on Nov. 1, 2022, after he's announced as the department's police chief nominee. (KSTP-TV)

“He knows that there’s a gap. He knows that we’ve not been dealt the best hand in all situations,” said Spence. “He’s one of us. He’s willing to reach back and get us.”

Rev. Runney Patterson, at New Hope Baptist Church in St. Paul, said he had worked with Henry on neighborhood issues when Henry was the Commander of SPPD’s Eastern District.

“He never just said something just to be saying something, or ‘I know everything, I got this. This is what’s going to happen,’” said Patterson. “He said he was going to take a combined effort of police to faith leaders and the community to make our city a better place.”

Patterson said he hoped Henry would add more people of color to the higher ranking management positions at SPPD as well.

“If your actions do not justify what happened, I want you held accountable,” said Patterson. “And, I just hope and pray that he will be held accountable as our Chief, but he will hold his department accountable to our community.”

The full St. Paul City Council is expected to have a public hearing and vote on Henry’s nomination sometime within the next few weeks.