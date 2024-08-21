Community gathers to remember Prior Lake father, son killed in Ohio Turnpike crash

A religious ceremony was held at a Prior Lake home on Wednesday morning to remember 46-year-old Tenzin Drukgyal and his nine-year-old son Dawa Norbu, who were killed last week in a traffic crash in Ohio.

Four members of the family had been traveling out east to meet the Dalai Lama at an event in New York.

Twelve-year-old Tenzin Choedon, the daughter, is now hospitalized and her mother was treated for injuries.

Family friend Sonam Wangchuk says Tenzin Drukgyal was quite active in a charitable Tibetan organization in the Twin Cities, adding that many looked up to his leadership.

“He’s been working in the Tibetan community for some time now, almost everybody knows him,” Wangchuk said.

“They are reaching out to the mother who is here and the sister who is in the hospital, in every way possible, they are willing to help,” Wangchuk said about the community support. “The help that is coming in it’s really been a great help for the family.

A fundraising page has been set up to assist the survivors of the crash.

In total, four people were killed and several others were injured Thursday on the Ohio Turnpike in a series of crashes involving multiple trucks, including one that spilled sulfuric acid, the State Highway Patrol said.

Traffic was shut down for several hours in both directions of the heavily traveled route that carries Interstate 80 and connects Chicago and the East Coast.

The first crash in the eastbound lanes just west of Toledo left two dead and involved a truck hauling sulfuric acid and a passenger vehicle, the patrol said. Emergency crews set up a 150-foot (46-meter) perimeter around the spill.

A second crash involving four commercial vehicles and a passenger vehicle while traffic backed up left one dead.

Just under an hour after the initial crash, a third pileup on the opposite westbound side of the turnpike left another person dead, the patrol said.

Authorities said at least 10 people were taken to hospitals.

The AP contributed to this story.