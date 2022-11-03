Community creates memorial to western Wisconsin Girl Scouts and volunteer killed in 2018

A Western Wisconsin community is remembering three Girl Scouts and a scout leader killed, four years ago Thursday, in Lake Hallie.

There’s now a bright, colorful, memorial cross with angel wings stretching high into the sky out of a field near the crash site.

“We just want everyone to remember the girls for who they were,” said Brian Kelley, who lost his daughter Jayna.

10-year-old Haylee Hickle, her mother Sara Jo Schneider, 9-year-old Jayna Kelley, 10 year-old Autumn Helgeson were killed by an intoxicated driver who veered off the road — as their girl scout troop picked up litter — part of a service project on County Highway P, south of Highway 29 in Lake Hallie Nov. 3, 2018.

“It’s always surreal for me to come here — there’s a lot of memories from the day 4 years ago that kind of flood back,” Kelley said.

His daughter, Jayna, was described by loved ones as a caring, loving, and outgoing little girl, who was part of the Girl Scout troop from nearby Chippewa Falls.

On Wednesday evening, families of the victims, along with friends, and community members who came together at sunset to dedicate the memorial.

The memorial started out with a sketch, passed between families, as a way to build something lasting to remember the girls.

The memorial, which stands about 20 feet tall and 10 feet across, was crafted in part with help from the Wisconsin Bureau of Correctional Enterprises.

“We didn’t really imagine the magnitude of it the monument when we did the sketching,” Kelley said. “But we are so proud of it turn out this way, we couldn’t be happier.”

Lake Hallie Police officers dropped off flowers at the memorial, as other folks from community stopped by Thursday afternoon to reflect, as well.

“It’s a big step in their healing,” Kelley said.

The Kelley family started a foundation to help the community after Jayna’s death.