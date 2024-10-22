Committee to hear budget proposal from Minneapolis Fire Department on Tuesday

The department has seen service calls increase, but the staffing hasn't kept up.

The Minneapolis Fire Department will be making its case to members of the City Council’s budget committee on Tuesday for more than $85 million of next year’s city budget.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the department has seen service calls go up, but staffing hasn’t kept up with that pace.

Mayor Jacob Frey wants the money to break down into three parts: $63.1 million for fire suppression, emergency medical services and technical rescue; $10.6 million for community risk reduction and outreach and another $11.8 million for training and recruitment.

The plan also comes after a recent report by Minnesota Fire about PTSD and mental health, which showed 1,400 firefighters received mental health treatment across the state last year. The most recent numbers – through August of this year – show more than 900 firefighters have received help, which is on pace to exceed last year.

“We’re experiencing a significant increase in mental health claims. So, we are trying to find ways to take care of our people in any way we can,” said Chief Tyner, who will present the budget during the meeting, which begins at 10 a.m.

You can find more information about the department's expenses and revenue by CLICKING HERE.