Closing arguments underway in Feeding Our Future trial

Jurors are expected to get the case and start deliberating either Tuesday or Wednesday after a six-week-long trial.

Closing arguments are underway Tuesday in the high-profile Feeding Our Future trial.

Jurors are expected to get the case and start deliberating either Tuesday or Wednesday after a six-week-long trial.

The defense has rested its case, and the prosecution has started closing arguments, saying the defendants are wolves in sheep’s clothing.

During closing arguments, the prosecution said both defendants used the pandemic to get rich, saying the federal program as about making meals not millionaires.

Court started Tuesday with co-defendant Salim Said – the owner of Safari Restaurant – who continued to answer questions from the prosecution. He was questioned about “lavish” spending at designer stores at the Mall of America.

He didn’t deny the spending, but says he earned the money.

Said is accused of lying about feeding thousands of kids using federal money.

Said is standing trial with Aimee Bock, the founder of the now defunct Feeding Our Future. She is accused of being the mastermind of the scheme to steal $250 million of taxpayer money meant to feed children – the biggest pandemic fraud case in the country.

If found guilty, Said and Bock could face decades in prison.

Stay with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS for ongoing reporting on air and online. You can find more of KSTP’s reporting on the Feeding Our Future case here.