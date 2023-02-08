Closing arguments to begin Wednesday in trial of woman accused of murdering 6-year-old son

Closing arguments are expected to be made Wednesday afternoon in the trial of a west metro woman accused of killing her six-year-old son, Eli Hart.

Just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, prosecutors rested their case against 28-year-old Julissa Thaler, who is charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder and one count of intentional, non-premeditated second-degree murder.

According to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Eric Chaloux – who is in the courtroom – the defense rested without calling any witnesses. He says closing arguments will begin at 1 p.m.

As previously reported, opening statements began last Friday after a nearly week-long jury selection.

Police officers found Thaler covered in blood during a traffic stop in May 2022. Afterward, officers found Hart’s body and a shotgun in the trunk of the car.

Medical examiners determined Hart had been shot as many as nine times.

