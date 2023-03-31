Closing arguments to be made Friday in Lazzaro sex trafficking trial

A jury will soon decide the future of Anton “Tony” Lazzaro, the former political strategist on trial in federal court for sex trafficking and obstruction.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, testimony wrapped up Thursday, and closing arguments are scheduled to be held Friday. Court resumes at 9 a.m.

Both sides will give their arguments, and then the case will go to the jury.

While testifying this week, Lazzaro admitted to having sex with five minor girls, he repeatedly stated that the cash and other gifts he gave them were not in exchange for sex.

Federal prosecutors have pressed Lazzaro on that point multiple times, asking if he paid each of the girls. Lazzaro then replied, saying “I did not pay them. I gave them gifts they asked for.”

He then called himself a “generous sugar daddy”, saying others learned of that reputation.

“I very quickly go the reputation that I was very liberal with the amount of money I would give to people for nothing,” said Lazzaro.

His attorneys brought in several character witnesses who testified that Lazzaro would give money to people he didn’t know, including his current girlfriend. She said she was in high school when they met, and testified the first night they met, she asked Lazzaro for money, and he gave it to her.

Prosecutors pointed out that Lazzaro pays for her apartment, her hair, her clothes and allows her to use his credit cards. In addition, they also said she recently revealed her loyalty to Lazzaro during a recorded phone call when she said, “you let me know what needs to get done and I will literally kill people to get it done.”

