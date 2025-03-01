Climbers at Capella Tower raise awareness, funds to support Lung Association

Hundreds of climbers took on the challenge to support Minnesotans living with lung disease Saturday morning.

The American Lung Association’s Fight For Air Climb at Capella Tower in Minneapolis supports more than 700,000 Minnesotans living with lung disease.

Each step was a reminder of the struggles many face every day.

“I am so proud, like, 52 flights of stairs, like, one step at a time, one step at a time. We did it,” said Darcey Thomas, a climber.

It was an effort that came with sweat and tears to support those who struggle daily to breathe.

There were more than 400 climbers, with some finishing in less than 10 minutes.

Firefighters in 40-pound gear also took on the challenge.

“We train for this and it’s a part of our almost everyday life,” said Lt. George Diaz with the Hanover Fire Department, who added that he climbed for his loved ones.

Other climbers were wearing the names of their loved ones as motivation to get to the top.

“I have a lot of family that suffer through asthma, both environmental and pets flare that up, so I’m really thinking of them to get me through this lovely climb, but I’ve had a lot of close friends and relatives that have passed unfortunately due to lung cancer,” added Diaz.

Although the climb stops at the 52nd floor, the fight for healthy lungs is a year-round effort.

As of Saturday evening, more than $163,000 had been raised. Click here for donation information and to learn more about the climb.