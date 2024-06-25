Cleanup underway in Cook following significant flooding

Cook Mayor Harold Johnston says they are well into the cleanup phase following significant flooding. The small town of a few hundred people in St. Louis County, sits on the Little Fork River.

On Tuesday, the American Red Cross and Salvation Army joined several local groups with continued food and supplies. Around 400 meals have been provided each day to residents and volunteers cleaning up.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke with Megan Strong, who, after graduating from college, returned home to Cook and bought the Montana Cafe. Floodwaters damaged the floor and some equipment, but with the help of a nearby grocery store, was able to salvage some frozen food inventory.

“I currently employ around seven individuals, they are without work right now, so I’m worried about them,” Strong said.

Her sister started a crowdfunding campaign after people asked how they could help. It’s that spirit of helping one another that’s getting people through this tough time.

“I’m very grateful to be in this community where people are so helpful and looking out for their neighbors,” Mayor Johnston said.

Kitty-corner from the cafe, the Comet Theater faces an uncertain future. It will likely be closed for the summer, which is tough news for the longest-continuously-running movie theater in Minnesota.

Other groups, like the Cook Minnesota Lions, have fundraised and shopped for supplies, providing that much-needed support.

“If people could donate to us, to the Comet, to the Cook Lion’s Club, whatever people can give would help greatly,” Strong added.

Here are some of the ways to support efforts in Cook:

Comet Theater GoFundMe

Montana Cafe GoFundMe

Cook Minnesota Lions Club Charity