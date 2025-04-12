City of St. Paul unveils brand-new $30 million North End Community Center

The City of St. Paul celebrated the grand opening of a brand-new, $30 million community center in the city’s North End neighborhood on Saturday.

Mayor Melvin Carter and Parks and Recreation Director Andy Rodriguez were joined by City Council members, state lawmakers, U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum (D – Minnesota) and many community members to cut the ceremonial ribbon.

The City Council has discussed an upgrade of the old Rice Recreation Center for more than a decade, Council Vice President Hwa Jeong Kim said.

The project has been under construction for the past two years after the city secured financial assistance from state and federal lawmakers, as well as private grants, including one from the NFL.

Recreation programs supervisor Gina Stokes has been working in the old and much smaller Rice Recreation Center since she was a teenager.

“We have been pushing, our young people have been pushing,” she said. “The North End deserves this.”

She and her colleague Alyssa Lasar called the upgrade long overdue for one of the city’s youngest and most diverse neighborhoods.

“Very heart-filling for sure,” Lasar said.

“The old rec center was actually in the school, far behind us at Wellstone Elementary,” Rodriguez said.

“It was like a gym, a meeting room space and a front desk, so to go from that to this multi-million dollar facility that is one-of-a-kind, is just a night and day difference.”

Lasar was most excited about the new facility’s kitchen space.

“Now we have a teaching kitchen, and we’re going to able to do so much more programming with that,” she said.

That teaching kitchen was already in action on Saturday, with community members cycling through to make their own mozzarella sticks.

The community center’s indoor court was also full of children. The 25,000-square-foot facility also has a top-floor picnic space and fitness center, and there are six acres of additional park and field space for kids and adults of all ages.

“We’re connected by a sidewalk from the school to the rec center, so people are safe,” Stokes added.

There’s also improved lighting along the walk, she said.

“We wanted to not only provide a new space but also a safe space for our community.”

“I think that’s an element to the work we do every day, right?” Rodriguez said. “Providing positive experiences for our young people and families, and making sure our programs and services are accessible.”

The city noted it also holds the title of the most sustainable community center in St. Paul, and it’s open seven days a week.