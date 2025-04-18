City of Minneapolis highlights construction projects for 2025

On Friday, the city of Minneapolis held a press conference to highlight several projects scheduled for this year.

Mayor Jacob Frey, alongside Ward 7 council member Katie Cashman, joined Public Works director Tim Sexton to highlight some of the construction projects planned to take place in 2025. The full news conference can be viewed above.

Mayor Frey acknowledged the anger some may feel about the inevitable traffic delays and jams that will come with the construction, but stressed that the work is important, including street resurfacing, reconstruction, bridge work and replacing water main lines.

According to Frey, the projects across the city will cost a total of around $225 million for the refurbishing and reconstruction work.

Sexton said the city plans to replace over 800 lead water service lines in 2025, resurface over 9 miles of streets with 1.5 miles of complete street reconstruction and rebuild two bridges over the Midtown Greenway.

The city of Minneapolis also unveiled a new online tool that documents the projects underway in the city, including where construction is taking place, who is in charge of the project, and its current stage.

The tool also includes future projects still in the planning stages.

You can find the tool by CLICKING HERE.

As warmer weather returns to Minnesota, construction season is now in full swing, with several projects underway across the state. Stay up to date with the latest road closures due to construction by visiting 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ traffic news page.

RELATED: Phase 2 of massive project to reconstruct Uptown street begins I More I-94 construction: Lane closures in Wright County begin Tuesday, work starts next week I MnDOT announces ‘significant’ road projects across the metro, Greater Minnesota for 2025