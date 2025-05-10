City of Minneapolis investing in dance education

Every child in Minneapolis will have access to the arts, thanks to a new citywide effort rooted in equity.

Officials launched an investment that will put dance education back in Minneapolis Public Schools and recreation centers across the city.

Les Jolies Petites (LJP) dancers in north Minneapolis find a sense of belonging when the music starts and the world stops.

“It benefits you as far as discipline, as far as structure, self-esteem and confidence,” Danyale Potts-Cook, LJP artistic co-director, said. “They feel safe. They feel supported. They feel heard.”

“To return dance education to every single child and that we will be investing in the creative future of our entire city,” Ben Johnson, Minneapolis arts and cultural affairs director, said. “Minneapolis is the creative engine for the state, and arts and culture is foundational for the kind of city that we live in.”

Last year, the popular Cowles Center for Dance Education closed, and funding cuts in schools slashed arts programs.

To bring it all back, the city will invest at least $350,000 per year in dance education.



“It’s definitely feeding the pipeline for new dancers to choreographers and the kind of energy that you have in your school system just makes it more exciting place to learn,” Johnson said.

Potts-Cook often sees finances block access to dance education in Minneapolis, but this new program is a leap toward equity.



“I think it’s wonderful to pour back and invest in the community so we can see the success of our youth,” Potts-Cook said. “They [dancers] look like me and I think that’s important when you like see a reflection or mirror, and you want to make sure that they have the same accessibility as everyone, regardless of their zip code.”



Officials explained the funding will be implemented immediately.

The city is also working on another round of funding that will help dance companies stay open in Minneapolis.