City of Golden Valley seeking community feedback following shooting at local park

The city of Golden Valley is taking steps to improve safety at one of its parks following a shooting there last April.

It happened at Lions Park and the community still has a chance to weigh in on proposed changes.



“It’s great we love it here,” said Caroline Nord, a Golden Valley resident.



Nord has lived near Lions Park for about six years and hopes what happened there last April is just a one-off.



“Obviously really concerning, upsetting,” Nord said.



Last spring, a boy was hurt after he was shot at Lions Park. Police later found two others shot in Brooklyn Park, and Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green says it was connected with the incident at Lions Park.



“When something like this happens, it’s going to set off some alarms and people are going to say, ‘Hey, am I safe?'” said Green.



Quickly after, Green and others with the city met at the park with residents to discuss potential safety upgrades.



“We want to make sure that people know that when things happen in Golden Valley, that we’re going to address them,” Chief Green said.



Now, the city wants more feedback through a survey asking about things like security cameras or the need for dedicated police patrols at Lions Park.



“Lighting is the big one, I would say,” Nord said.



While added lighting was an overwhelming request, Green says that is already part of the city plans at Lions Park.



“This is something that is going to be put up in 2025,” Green noted.



Some residents 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke with have questions about the timing of this survey, coming nine months after the incident.



“It feels like a long time to basically validate what the concerns were with the community,” Nord said. “It does feel like a little bit slower than I would expect but I also understand it takes time.”



Many residents of this Golden Valley neighborhood can agree a safe experience at this park is a top priority.

Residents have until the end of the month to submit their feedback.