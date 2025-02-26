City leaders unveil 'New Nicollet' project plan with hopes to connect Lake Street to downtown

The city of Minneapolis is unveiling a new plan to give an empty lot on Lake Street and Nicollet Avenue a makeover.

The city is calling it the “New Nicollet” redevelopment project to reconnect the area to downtown, which used to be the site of Kmart before it was demolished last year.

“What we’re doing is busting through that blockage in this artery and making sure that this whole area can be opened up to some life,” Mayor Jacob Frey, Minneapolis, said during a press conference.



About 50 years ago, a giant lot was built on Lake Street and Nicollet Avenue, cutting off a vessel to the heart of the city.



“Do I think it was one of the worst urban planning decisions ever? I do,” Frey said. “At the same time, I can’t put too much fault on those that were there at the time because I don’t understand the context.”



City leaders are aiming to replace the ten acres of empty land between the Midtown Greenway Trail, Lake Street, First Avenue and Blaisdell Avenue with a hub of green space, affordable housing and ownership, retail and a large grocery store.



The proposal was on display for Minneapolis residents at an open house in the Whittier neighborhood Tuesday night.

One attendee told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he liked the bus transit improvements, such as the bus route going straight through the area, but he disliked how open-ended plans were about the developers.



This vision was built with the voices of residents through surveys and community meetings to breathe new life into south Minneapolis.



The project team is hoping to get approval from the city council this spring. If they get approval, the goal is to start construction this year.