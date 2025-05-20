City leaders, MPD discuss progress made in police reform since George Floyd’s murder

City leaders and Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara on Monday discussed the department’s progress in police reform since the murder of George Floyd five years ago.

The news conference comes after the release of a report from Effective Law Enforcement For All, which monitored the city’s compliance with its settlement agreement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.

The report covers Oct. 1, 2024-March 31, 2025.

More information on ELEFA can be found on the city’s website.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will have more details on this story during the evening newscasts. Check back for updates.