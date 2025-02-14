City council postpones decision on violence prevention funding

The Minneapolis City Council voted not to move $1.1 million of violence prevention funding to the county after voting to postpone making a decision — for now.

This funding has been at the center of a heated debate with allegations of wrongdoing by elected officials and alleged threats from community members.

The council chambers were packed with people who overflowed into another room to watch the city council meeting. There was also increased security.

It’s the result of high tensions boiling over and still simmering in Thursday’s meeting.



Councilmember Aisha Chugtai brought up a statement made by Todd Barnette, Minneapolis Safety Commissioner, that read in part, “Councilmembers choose to only support those efforts when it benefits their favorite non-profits. This selective and self-serving approach not only hampers the integrity of our work but also undermines the important progress being made by the Neighborhood Safety Department…”

Chugtai asked Barnette in the meeting what council members he was referring to.

Barnette replied after being interrupted by Chugtai, “I’m trying to get to it and explain the facts.”



Heightened emotions reached their peak earlier this week when some council members alleged they were threatened by Rev. Jerry McAfee, when he interrupted Monday’s meeting calling out members for not returning his calls.

McAfee, with the group “21 Days of Peace,” denied those allegations.

He also showed up to Thursday’s meeting.



“My history here is never one of starting a fight, but I will defend myself,” he said in an interview after Thursday’s meeting. “Our goal and our job and our task is to give them [city council] the best information as these men and these women behind me [21 Days of Peace] continue to move forward in our community.”



At the center of the chaos is funding.



The city council proposed to move $1.1 million dollars from Minneapolis to Hennepin County that funds violence intervention programs.

On Thursday morning, the council voted to put that proposal on hold.

“The neighborhood safety department is not functional, and that dysfunction has simply put residents’ safety at risk,” Robin Wonsley, city council member, said in the meeting. “The neighborhood safety department has not produced any data on their outcomes for two years, and that should alarm every single person in this room, every single resident in our city and anyone listening.”



“There’s no data that supports it. There’s nothing that says the commissioner and his departments have done anything wrong so I can’t buy into that because it’s just not true,” LaTrisha VeTaw, Minneapolis city council member, said responding to Wonsley’s claims. “The issue before us was about money being moved to the county, the council not doing our work and relying on the county to do something that we should doing.”

Elliot Payne, Minneapolis council president, said the chaos puts a magnifying glass on the bigger issues at hand.



“This entire debate on this dais has demonstrated a lack of trust, a lack of communication, a lack of healthy relationships,” Payne said. “We’re not going to transform safety in our city in the absence of trust, communication and connection with community, that’s just not going to happen.”

Council members explained they will review violence interrupters’ contracts from the neighborhood safety department next week.



