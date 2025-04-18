Church fire in St. Paul believed to have been started by lightning strike

A fire at a church in St. Paul, suspected to have been started by a lightning strike, left nobody injured on Thursday.

The St. Paul Fire Department said that just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, crews were called to the 500 block of Farrington Street for a report of a church on fire.

While en route, fire officials saw tall flames coming from the steeple.

The fire department said that the fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials said the fire did not extend into the church and that the steeple appears to be structurally unstable. A safety zone has been established around the church, authorities say.

The official cause of the fire is under investigation; however, a preliminary investigation suggests a lightning strike as the potential cause.

Police are asking people to avoid Sherburne Avenue between Virginia Street and Farrington Street and Farrington Street between Sherburne Avenue and Charles Avenue.