Child care providers seeing increase in demand as more workers return to office

Child care crunch

Demands on child care providers continue to grow in Minnesota and across the country.

At a center in Maple Grove, Liz Leavitt-Tofte’s days are busy overseeing the care of about 50 children.

“Lots of spreadsheets,” she joked, as she explained there is a constant math problem to solve in her role as a provider. The state requires a certain ratio of kids to teachers in each room, which varies by age group. Adjustments may be required when children age into new classrooms, families come and go, staffing levels change and new inquiries come in.

“We’ve started to see an uptick in inquiries [from people who say] ‘Hey we’re going to have to go back to work’ or people who were full time at home and that’s changing for them,” said Leavitt-Tofte, who is also a member of Kids Count On Us.

It comes at a time when day care slots often come with a wait.

“Sometimes we’re lucky and we have a spot we can add them in, most of the time that’s not the case,” said Leavitt-Tofte. “When people call us and say, ‘Hey, I need care starting next week … okay, we’re full but we could start three months from now’ and they’re like ‘That’s not going to work.”

A growing number of companies across the country have been calling back into the office, at least part of the week, over the last couple of weeks. Remote work is also now ending for federal employees.

“Demand is increasing which is good for us,” said Amber Sydloski, a provider in Orono, who is also a Kids Count On Us member. “It’s just about finding more teachers, finding the right teachers.”

Finding interested, reliable employees can be challenging. She described applicants ghosting the facility or quitting within days of starting.

“Or they show up for the interview, get hired and maybe don’t show up on their first day,” said Sydloski.

She believes increasing pay for teachers could help with recruitment and retention.

“We need a lot of federal funding, not just for the families to be able to send their kids to child care — and not just somewhere that’s close but also a right fit for that family, but also to pay our teachers more because they all deserve more,” said Sydloski.

The Trump administration’s federal funding freeze proposal raised concerns earlier this week. On Friday afternoon, a federal judge in Rhode Island formally blocked the spending freeze, saying it’s likely a violation of the Constitution.

“The thought of federal funding that exists right now ending would be catastrophic,” said Leavitt-Tofte. “We need more funding as it is. Ending the funding we do have right now, it can’t happen or we’re going to fall apart as a child care system.”