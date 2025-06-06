Chemical spill at Pilgrim’s Chicken in Cold Spring sends 26 people to the hospital

A chemical spill at a food product supplier in Cold Spring has caused more than two dozen people to be hospitalized, police say.

According to Cold Spring police, a spill of peracetic acid, which is used as a disinfectant and sanitizer, sent 26 people at Pilgrim’s Chicken to the hospital around 8:15 a.m. Friday.

CentraCare, a hospital in St. Cloud, confirmed to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they had received multiple patients in connection with the spill.

“We can confirm CentraCare – St. Cloud Hospital received several patients from an incident in the community and all are currently being evaluated. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening,” a spokesperson said.

Decontamination efforts are currently being conducted by the hazmat crew and the building has been evacuated, police say. While the spill itself was contained to the inside of the building, the exact cause of the spill hasn’t been provided as of this publishing.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has a crew in Cold Spring and will continue to update this story as more details become available.