Chauvin transferred to facility in Oklahoma

Derek Chauvin now resides at a facility in Oklahoma, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

It is unclear when he was moved to the Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City, or what the reasoning was. It is also unclear if this will be his final destination.

FTC Oklahoma City is defined as an administrative security federal transfer center. The Bureau of Prisons defines this on its website as a facility with special missions, “such as the detention of pretrial offenders; the treatment of inmates with serious or chronic medical problems; or the containment of extremely dangerous, violent, or escape-prone inmates.”

The Bureau of Prisons has not responded to inquiries on why Chauvin was transferred there.

When asked for comment, Chauvin’s lawyer Greg Erickson said that, while he wasn’t involved in the transfer, “anything is better” than Chauvin’s prior situation. Erickson said he also hasn’t spoken to Chauvin’s family.

Chauvin was previously housed at a medium-security federal prison in Arizona, where he was stabbed 22 times by another inmate on Nov. 24.

RELATED: Family of Derek Chauvin given ‘zero’ updates in wake of federal prison attack, attorney says | Derek Chauvin released from hospital after stabbing, attorney says

Chauvin — the white former Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd, a Black man — is serving a 20-year federal prison sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Bureau of Prisons for additional information on the transfer, and to Minneapolis Police Department for a statement. This article will be updated if a response is received.