Chauvin moved to federal prison in Texas from Oklahoma City

A little over a year after being transferred to a facility in Oklahoma, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is being moved to a federal prison in Big Springs, Texas, according to a source for ABC News.

The news broke Tuesday morning, the same day fellow ex-Minneapolis officer Thomas Lane has been released from prison.

Both Chauvin and Lane were found guilty of charges connected to the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May of 2020.

Chauvin is currently serving a 20-year federal prison sentence for violating Floyd’s civil rights.

Lane, who is now 41, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in May of 2022.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last year, Chauvin had been moved to the Federal Transfer Center in Oklahoma City, which is defined as an administrative security federal transfer center, from a medium-security federal prison in Arizona.

Chauvin was stabbed nearly two dozen times there by John Tursack, another inmate, in Nov. of 2023. Tursack was charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to commit murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and assault resulting in serious bodily injury in connection to the attack.

It is unclear if the latest move is related to that stabbing. The Big Spring prison is listed as a low security federal correctional institution “with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.”

Turscak, a former member of the Mexican Mafia, is serving a 30-year prison sentence for crimes committed while he was acting as an FBI informant, according to the Los Angeles Times. He was sentenced in 2001.

