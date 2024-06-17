Chaska community rallies around disabled veteran to buy a new horse

There’s a push to help a disabled veteran find a new horse in Chaska.

Julie Hilden owned her therapy horse Spirit for 17 years and the two would ride together around Chaska.

After Spirit died last month, friends set up a GoFundMe to help Hilden buy a new horse.

“My heart would be totally mended,” Hilden said. “I’m still having tough problems looking out and not seeing her.”

The GoFundMe was started by Hilden’s friend Lynea Kalenza . The goal is to raise $8,500.

“It hit me really hard,” Kalenze said. “I felt really bad and felt that I needed to do something to help her out.”

Click HERE if you would like to help.