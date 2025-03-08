Charity workout event raising money for children's health

Fitness enthusiasts came together to raise money for children’s health on Saturday.

The fifth annual Ride of a Life Time charity workout event was held to raise funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and the Life Time Foundation.

“Push myself to get all the way through; it’s for a good cause,” said Angelo Bracero, a participant.

Hundreds of Minnesota participants gathered in support of Gillette Children’s Hospital in St. Paul.

“It feels really good to just fundraise for kids’ health. It’s really easy to take your health for granted. Sometimes I do that. But what better way to fundraise for kids who need it,” said Dan DeBaun, the public relations manager for Life Time.

Life Time’s across the United States are hosting fitness events to raise money for children’s miracle network hospitals.

“We hope to raise more than $1 million,” DeBaun said.

Kids who matched adults move for move were an added motivation, fueling each person to finish strong.

“It’s for the kids, it’s for a good cause. I’m always for the community,” Bracero added.

If you want to contribute towards their fundraising goal, click here.