Charges: Woman on ventilator after being punched in the head several times by Minneapolis man

A woman is on a ventilator and in “poor” condition after being punched in the head by a 35-year-old Minneapolis man.

Calvin Doise Little faces one count of first-degree assault, but a criminal complaint filed against him states that additional charges could be filed based on updates to the victim’s medical status.

As of Wednesday, court documents state that the victim remains on a ventilator and can’t breathe on her own. Her prognosis remains “poor.”

Minneapolis police responded to an assault at an apartment on the 400 block of West Lake Street around 1:10 a.m. on Tuesday. There, they found an unconscious woman lying near the doorway.

Court documents state she was bleeding heavily from the mouth and had labored breathing. She was brought to the hospital in critical condition.

The woman had “significant” brain swelling and doctors were concerned she wouldn’t survive the surgery to relieve pressure on her brain.

Little was found lying on a bed in the apartment with what appeared to be dried blood on his hands, court documents state. He was arrested and quickly became aggressive with police, who noticed that he appeared to be intoxicated.

Little’s girlfriend told police that he had been drinking at the apartment all day. He and the victim started arguing and he punched her.

According to court documents, the victim reportedly grabbed a knife to defend herself, but Litle grabbed the knife and repeatedly punched the victim in the head. Little also tried to punch his girlfriend, and she told police she gathered her two kids and left the apartment.

A woman who lives in a nearby apartment unit said she woke up to people screaming and children running in the hallway. When she opened her door, Little threatened to attack her, she told police. He tried to force his way into the woman’s apartment, but she was able to force him out and close the door. The woman noted that Little appeared to be drunk and that another woman was lying in the doorway of another unit.

In an interview with police, Little admitted to being drunk and claimed he didn’t remember anything prior to his arrest other than drinking and being angry with his girlfriend.