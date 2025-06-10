Charges: Woman assaulted law enforcement during search mistaken for immigration raid

Isabel Lopez, courtesy of Sherburne County Jail

Federal charges accusing a woman of assaulting law enforcement reveal more information about a search warrant execution last week that was mistaken for an immigration raid.

Isabel Lopez, 27, faces three counts of assaulting, resisting and impeding officers and one count of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

As previously reported, law enforcement agencies were executing eight federal search warrants across the Twin Cities on June 3. Authorities say the search warrants were related to several federal offenses, including human and narcotics trafficking and money laundering.

The investigation was related to the seizure of 900 pounds of methamphetamine, valued between $22 million to $25 million, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

One of the search warrants was executed at Cuatro Milpas on Lake Street in Minneapolis. A crowd gathered shortly after, believing the law enforcement presence was to arrest undocumented immigrants, but authorities say this was incorrect and that they told the crowd about the search warrant. Prosecutors add that nobody was arrested.

According to prosecutors, Lopez kicked, punched and shoved law enforcement who were trying to execute the search warrant, despite others in the crowd trying to hold her back. She also threw a softball at the back of a Hennepin County deputy.

When FBI agents tried to arrest Lopez for the assaults on Monday, she punched one in the head, according to prosecutors.

According to court documents, the methamphetamine was seized from a storage unit in Burnsville. Lopez does not appear to be tied to the underlying investigation.

In a news release, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office reminded residents that it isn’t involved in immigration enforcement.

“The information released in today’s indictment is only a fraction of the serious criminal activity for which our agency and federal law enforcement executed search warrants last Tuesday,” said Dawanna Witt, Sheriff of Hennepin County. “I want to reiterate that HCSO is not involved in civil immigration enforcement. We ARE involved in criminal investigations that impact the lives of people in Hennepin County. This case certainly fits the criteria.”