Charges: Texas man secretly filmed boys changing in Life Time locker room with hidden camera

A Texas man is facing charges after law enforcement caught him taking photos of underage victims in a Life Time locker room in Eden Prairie.

Michael Scott Howard, 50, of Dallas was charged on Monday with two counts of interfering with the privacy of a minor.

Eden Prairie police officers were called to Life Time on June 21 after a person reported that Howard was taking photos on a hidden camera on his phone. Law enforcement later searched Howard’s phone and confirmed it did appear to have a hidden camera attached.

A search of Howard’s phone uncovered at least 23 video files and “significantly more photographs,” all of which appear to have been taken in the Life Time men’s locker room.

Law enforcement says the majority of these videos and photos depicted underage boys, some as young as 14 years old, in various stages of undressing, including fully nude. The victims did not appear to be aware they were being filmed.

Overall, at least 63 victims were seen undressing on video, the complaint added.

Howard currently lives out of his van, according to law enforcement. A nationwide warrant has been issued for his arrest.