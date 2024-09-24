Charges: Several children witness deadly shooting at birthday celebration

A 32-year-old has been charged with a deadly shooting at a children’s birthday celebration in Brooklyn Park.

Lue Chang faces one count of second-degree murder in connection with the killing of 34-year-old Nichanon Kittikroekphon.

According to a criminal complaint, Brooklyn Park police responded to a home on the 8400 block of Adair Avenue North on a report of shots being fired around 6:34 p.m. on Saturday.

They found Kittikroekphon unconscious in the backyard with several gunshot wounds to his abdomen and back. He was brought to the hospital, where he later died.

Chang was also found in the backyard and was being held down. A firearm was found nearby and there was a large number of live rounds scattered on the ground.

A witness told police there had been a celebration going on to celebrate children who had recently been born in the family, court documents state. 30 people stayed after the ceremony to celebrate with food and drinks.

The witness said he was socializing in the backyard when he heard three gunshots. He told police that he turned around and saw Chang holding a gun and then shooting Kittikroekphon another time in the back.

Family members jumped on Chang to restrain him and get the gun away from him. The witness added that he removed the magazine from the gun and the live rounds from the chamber so it wasn’t able to fire, before throwing the gun across the yard to keep it away from Chang.

Another witness told police that while he was restraining Chang, he asked why he had shot him. Change reportedly responded, “Because he disrespected me.”

A third witness said he saw Chang walk up to Kittikroekphon and said, “Today you’re going to die” before shooting him.

Officers found a magazine and two loose 9mm rounds in Chang’s pockets during his arrest.

Surveillance video shows Chang and Kittikroekphon speaking briefly before the shooting. Chang looked somewhat upset but there was no physical altercation and Kittikroekphon wasn’t armed.

Court documents state Chang can be seen on video pulling a gun out of his waistband and shooting Kittikroekphon. Two shots seem to be fired at Kittikroekphon and a third appeared to be fired into his back as he tried to crawl away.

Several men are seen confronting Chang as he fired a fourth shot.

Court documents note that at the time of the shooting, there was a toddler within a foot of Kittikroekphon and several children who were playing outside witnessed the shooting.