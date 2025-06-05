Charges: Roseville man intentionally set his mother’s home on fire

A Roseville man is facing charges for intentionally setting the home of his mother and her husband on fire this week.

Andrew Michael Alvarez, 29, was charged Wednesday with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers and firefighters responded to a home on the 2700 block of Matilda Street in Roseville around 11:15 p.m. on Monday on a report of a fire, court records state. A man inside the home told dispatch he heard a “whoosh” before seeing a fire at the top of the stairs, which prevented him and his wife from leaving.

The complaint goes on to say that when officers got to the scene, they saw smoke coming from the roof and noted that the kitchen was on fire. Law enforcement and fire crews say the home was filled with smoke, and there were multiple fires burning in the kitchen, bedrooms and basement stairwell.

Officers helped the man and woman, along with their dog, escape the home through a basement window. Firefighters also rescued two cats from the home, the complaint states.

The woman in the house told police her son, Alvarez, might still be in the home, adding that he is a heavy drug user who “likes to hide in closets.”

Officials note in the criminal complaint that fire crews found one of the knobs on a gas stove turned all the way on and that the entire main level of the home smelled like lighter fluid, leading them to believe the fire was intentionally set.

Alvarez was later arrested at a Speedway, court records state. He did not deny starting the fires.

Alvarez was in court on Wednesday for a first appearance. He is due back in court on July 30.