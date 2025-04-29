Charges: Prior Lake man killed his mother, sexually assaulted woman in Burnsville

A Prior Lake man is accused of killing his mother and then sexually assaulting a woman in Burnsville.

Aaron Matthew Schlossin, 36, faces one count of second-degree murder, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of first-degree burglary.

As previously reported, law enforcement responded to a home on the 4500 block of Colorado Street in Prior Lake for a welfare check on Sunday. The caller said he hadn’t seen the resident of the home since Thursday.

When officers got to the scene, the caller said he saw Schlossin come out of the home around 8 p.m. Thursday and do a “whippit” before asking for a cigarette. According to a criminal complaint, Schlossin appeared “very high and out of it,” per the witness. Schlossin then went back inside.

The witness said he hadn’t seen the victim walking her dog or come outside to bring in her garbage cans since that night. She also didn’t come to the door when he knocked, he told police. Schlossin’s vehicle also hadn’t been seen at the home since Thursday.

Officers looked inside the home through a window and found what appeared to be dried blood throughout the bedroom. They then saw a leg sticking out from under a pile of blankets on the floor and decided to go inside.

The woman, who hasn’t yet been publicly identified, was found deceased under the blankets. She had a “significant amount of trauma to her head and face,” court documents state. Officers also noted a white-yellow powder throughout the house and the room where the woman was found.

A bloody pair of jeans containing Schlossin’s wallet and ID were found on top of the victim’s body, according to court documents.

A neighbor told police she saw a man matching Schlossin’s description “acting odd” and skipping around her backyard around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Another neighbor described hearing a woman screaming and a man yelling, adding that it sounded like the house was being trashed. She told officers it “sounded like someone was being murdered,” court documents state.

The witness said that a man lives with the victim and that he’s not friendly and his body language is “off.”

Officers then interviewed Schlossin’s brother, who said he cut ties with Schlossin due to his erratic behavior. He described an incident in which Schlossin pulled a gun on him because he wouldn’t help Schlossin go to their dad’s house and kill him, court documents state.

According to a separate criminal complaint, Burnsville officers were called to a sexual assault on Friday.

A woman told police that she was outside at her apartment building and saw a man staring at her. She felt uneasy and went back inside. The woman said she began cooking dinner for her child and was holding frozen meat when she heard the sliding glass door open and saw the man come into her home.

The man, later identified by authorities as Schlossin, pinned the woman against the refrigerator and groped her genitals. The woman hit him with the frozen meat and punched Schlossin, causing him to run away.

Later, a 911 caller was driving nearby when she saw a man bleeding from his face and stumbling. He asked the woman for a ride and said he didn’t remember how he was injured.

Officers found and arrested Schlossin, who matched the description of the assailant.

Schlossin is currently in custody in Dakota County for the sexual assault case.