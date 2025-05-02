Charges: Plymouth day care worker forcefully grabbed, pushed, yelled at children

Katie Ann Voigt, 31, of Champlin, was charged Wednesday with one count of malicious punishment of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, cellphone video from Feb. 6 shows Voigt yelling, handling children roughly and even swearing at a child at Lil’ Explorers Child Care Center in Plymouth.

RELATED: Plymouth day care teacher’s ‘unhinged’ actions spark outrage, police investigation

The father of one of the children also told police that Voigt had picked up his 3-year-old boy by one arm, pushed him into a chair “with force” and yelled in his face, according to court records.

The video shows Voigt doing the same thing to other children at the day care, the complaint states.

Voigt is not currently in custody. She is due in court on May 19 for a first appearance.