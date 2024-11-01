Charges: Off-duty Washington County deputy consumed alcohol before head-on crash in Afton

An off-duty Washington County deputy has been charged with consuming alcohol while driving, which caused a head-on crash in Afton on Sunday.

Campbell Johnston Blair, 58, was charged with one count of criminal vehicular operation while under the influence of alcohol and one count of carrying a pistol while under the influence of alcohol.

On Sunday at 10:39 a.m., Minnesota State Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 95 and Scenic Lane in Afton, according to court documents.

At the scene, officials saw a Ford Expedition occupied by seven people — two adults in the driver and passenger seat and five children, ages two to nine.

The other vehicle involved was a Subaru Crosstrek driven by Blair, who was wearing a Wahington County Sheriff’s deputy uniform. Blair was conscious but covered in blood from cuts.

He told a trooper that he had been called to return to work at Regions Hospital. There was not a field sobriety test conducted because Blair was extricated from his Crosstrek and brought to the hospital for medical care.

Court records state that the Crosstrek was seen by several witnesses weaving over lane lines and driving erratically.

Troopers believe the Crosstrek was going north on Highway 95 at around 55 miles per hour. Authorities say that the Crosstrek drove over the center line and hit the Expedition head-on in the southbound lane.

It was later learned that Blair had not been called back into work and that he didn’t work again until Sunday night.

Blair denied drinking any alcohol but provided a PBT sample that resulted in a .092 reading.

Both adults in the Expedition suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the Minnesota State Patrol added that the five children sustained minor or non-life-threatening injuries.

A Washington County spokesperson provided the following statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS:

“We are aware of the motor vehicle injury crash involving an off-duty Washington County deputy. The Minnesota State Patrol is currently investigating the incident, and we will take all appropriate actions in accordance with our policies and procedures pending the investigation’s outcome.”