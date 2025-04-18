Charges: Man stabbed his wife 10 times, dragged her through home
A Farmington man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing his wife several times and dragging her through a home in front of a witness.
Mehdi Badaoui, 52, was charged Thursday with one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of attempted second-degree murder.
Dakota County officials say Farmington police were called to a home on April 15 on a report of a domestic assault.
A witness at the house told police she woke up to yelling and saw Badaoui stab the victim before dragging her through the kitchen and into a bedroom, according to Dakota County authorities.
Law enforcement found the victim, Badaoui’s wife, lying in a pool of blood with a “series of stab wounds,” one of which required a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.
She was brought to the hospital for emergency surgery, officials say. Medical staff at the hospital indicated the victim was stabbed at least 10 times.
Police found Badaoui, who had blood on one of his hands, in the garage of the home and arrested him.
“The facts in this case are shocking, and the terror the victim endured is unthinkable,” said County Attorney Keena. “I’m grateful to the Farmington Police Department and the first responders who provided life-saving aid. My thoughts continue to be with the victim as she recovers.”
Badaoui is currently in custody at the Dakota County Jail. He is due in court on May 1 for his next hearing.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
- Minnesota Day One at 866-223-1111.
- The Women’s Advocates crisis line at 651-227-8284.
More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.
Other organizations that can help include:
- Violence Free Minnesota at 651-646-6177 or 800-289-6177.
- STANDPOINT(formerly the Battered Women’s Legal Advocacy Project) at 612-343-9842.
- Mending the Sacred Hoop at 888-305-1650.
- Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault at 612-209-9993.
Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.